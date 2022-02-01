Brawl breaks out over steaks at Golden Corral

BENSALEM, Pa. — A massive brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant allegedly began because of a customer's outrage over the lack of steak.

The Friday night fight at the Bensalem, Pennsylvania location was caught on video and shows as many as 40 people involved.

According to KYW, the person who shot the video gave an explanation for the brawl.

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” said Gaven Lauletta.

Police are now investigating after it was reported by restaurant management.

"We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA. We notified the local authorities, and they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority," Golden Corral franchisee JK Hospitality told Fox News in a statement.