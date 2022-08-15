'Bring Your Own Cup Day' returning to 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — Gather all the buckets and fish bowls you can find as 7-Eleven has announced the return of the always-popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."

For the second time this year, the convenience store chain is holding the event. BYOC Day, Part Deux will be held on Saturday, August 27. The double dose of the holiday in 2022 comes after 7-Eleven was forced to call it off during the pandemic.

No matter the container (with some exceptions), customers can fill it up with Slurpee deliciousness for just $1.99 at participating locations.

"We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with," said Dennis Phelps with 7-Eleven.

Those taking part in "Bring Your Own Cup Day" must adhere to the following rules:

Make sure the cup is clean. Of course, this is a given. Confirm that the cup is watertight – aka leak proof! Not a single drop of precious Slurpee drink should go to waste. Verify that said cup fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn't, it's not fitting under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

Flavors available include Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada, Coca-Cola, and Mango Lemonade, which is a blend of mango and tart lemonade.