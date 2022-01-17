Watch
Budweiser channels Willy Wonka with $1 million golden cans

Anheuser-Busch
Anheuser-Busch put golden cans in packs of beer to give people chance to win $1 million
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 17, 2022
ST. LOUIS — Let Charlie and Grandpa Joe keep their golden ticket, Budweiser is offering up their own Willy Wonka-esque golden promotion that will make a millionaire out of a beer drinker.

As part of the new "Live Like a King" sweepstakes, the beer giant hid 10,000 golden cans of beer in 24-can packs. People who find a golden can are told to post photos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

The Street reports that on Feb. 21, Budweiser will then randomly-select one winner that will take home the $1 million prize.

For those who don't want to go through the trouble of buying the beer, Budweiser has put a golden sleeve to print out on their website for people to submit.

