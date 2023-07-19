Car goes airborne into home, killing driver

LEMAY, Mo. — Terrifying video shows a speeding car going airborne and crashing into a house outside St. Louis, killing the driver inside.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon and was captured on home security cameras across the street in a neighborhood in suburban Lemay.

Following the first impact, the car flew into a second home. According to KTVI, a family was inside the living room at the time of the accident, but no one was injured.

Police said the driver of the car was a 73-year-old woman who died at the scene, but added that speeding was not an apparent factor in the accident.