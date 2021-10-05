Charlie Brown holiday specials to return to 'regular' TV this year

SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Apple snatched away one of the most beloved Charlie Brown specials from fans across the country, it appears that all will be right in the world this season.

While Apple TV Plus will once again stream "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," it will now be available to watch on free broadcast television for those who don't subscribe to the streaming service.

PBS and PBS Kids will air the Halloween special on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. MST, according to Variety. It will mark the return of the special to the majority of fans after last year's debacle in which only Apple TV subscribers could watch the longtime holiday favorite.

While Apple eventually made amends later in 2020 to air "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" for free on PBS, those followers of The Great Pumpkin were left out in the cold, like Linus and Sally in the pumpkin patch.

However, that won't be the case in 2021 as all three specials will now be available for viewing to everyone with a television set. True tricks-and-treats for all Charlie Brown fans.