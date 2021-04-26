Chewbacca (look-alike) wanted for allegedly stabbing someone

NEW ORLEANS — Along with the Empire and First Order, you can now add the New Orleans Police Department to the list of groups looking to capture Chewbacca.

Or someone pretending to be the popular wookiee.

A street performer known to dress as Chewbacca is wanted after allegedly stabbing someone over the weekend in the city's French Quarter.

According to police, the pseudo-wookiee stabbed a man during a verbal disagreement, WVUE reports.

During the altercation, the head of the Chewbacca costume came off, revealing a man in his 20s.

Police are asking anyone who knows the man's identity, including those affiliated with the rebellion, to contact the department.