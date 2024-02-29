Chick-fil-A customers told to ditch popular Polynesian Sauce

SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is telling customers to immediately discard one of its most popular sauces because of allergy concerns.

In a post to its website, the fast food restaurant says all Polynesian Sauce dipping cups obtained at any location between Feb. 14-27 should be ditched as they could contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

The Polynesian Sauce is one of the most popular at Chick-fil-A, ranking third favorite among the restaurant's sauces by Mashed.com. The sauce is described as being sweet and savory, and contains sugar, vinegar and several different spices.

Any customer with questions is told to contact Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

