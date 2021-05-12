Chick-fil-A facing serious sauce shortage

NEW YORK — While many in the country are dealing with a gas shortage causing long lines at the pump, there's a chance consumers will have to go without a much more vital necessity: Chick-fil-A sauce!

On Wednesday, the popular fast-food chain announced that due to supply chain issues, there will be a "shortage of select items," including sauces, CNN reports.

Due to the low supply, customers will only receive one sauce per item ordered. No extras will be given.

"We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience," the company said.