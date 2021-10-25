Children found abandoned in apartment with skeletal remains of another child

HOUSTON — Police found three children left abandoned in a Houston apartment along with the skeletal remains of another child.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his department was called Sunday after receiving a call from a 15-year-old in the apartment. The boy was found inside, along two other children ages 7 and 10.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old said the body of his 9-year-old brother had been inside the apartment for at least a year. The teen added that his parents had not lived in the building for "several months," KTRK reports.

The skeletal remains of the 9-year-old were reportedly out in the open and not hidden. Gonzalez called the finding of the body and the three children "horrific" and "troubling."

Because of the appearance of being malnourished, the children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez said Monday that the mother of the three children and her boyfriend were interviewed and released as the investigation continues.