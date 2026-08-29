Comic releases delayed after shipping truck crash

A number of comics issues have had their release dates pushed after a truck carrying the comics to a distribution center was involved in an accident Friday.

In a post to social media, IDW Publishing announced Friday that a truck carrying issues from four series to a distribution center experienced some sort of crash that damaged the shipment.

"A truck carrying several of our comics was involved in an accident while en route to distribution," the post reads. "Most importantly: no one was hurt. The comics, however, were not so lucky. They were pretty thoroughly decimated by the forest."

IDW Publishing

At time of reporting, FOX 13 News has not been able to determine the exact time and location of the crash.

The comics being carried were originally slated for a September 2 release. However, the company says these comics will now be released on September 9.

The affected issues include:

Event Horizon: Inferno #5

Sonic x Godzilla #2

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special

TMNT: Journeys #13

