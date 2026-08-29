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Comic releases delayed after shipping truck crash

A photo of the crash scene released by IDW Publishing. It's daytime, and the rear of the semi trailer is torn open, comics scattered on the forest floor.
IDW Publishing
A photo of the crash scene released by IDW Publishing. It's daytime, and the rear of the semi trailer is torn open, comics scattered on the forest floor.
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A number of comics issues have had their release dates pushed after a truck carrying the comics to a distribution center was involved in an accident Friday.

In a post to social media, IDW Publishing announced Friday that a truck carrying issues from four series to a distribution center experienced some sort of crash that damaged the shipment.

"A truck carrying several of our comics was involved in an accident while en route to distribution," the post reads. "Most importantly: no one was hurt. The comics, however, were not so lucky. They were pretty thoroughly decimated by the forest."

A photo of the crash scene released by IDW Publishing. It's daytime, and the rear of the semi trailer is torn open, comics scattered on the forest floor.

At time of reporting, FOX 13 News has not been able to determine the exact time and location of the crash.

The comics being carried were originally slated for a September 2 release. However, the company says these comics will now be released on September 9.

The affected issues include:

The main cover for Event Horizon: Inferno Issue 5 by IDW Publishing

Event Horizon: Inferno #5

The main cover for Sonic x Godzilla Issue 2 by IDW Publishing.

Sonic x Godzilla #2

The main cover for the Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special by IDW Publishing

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Special

The main cover for TMNT: Journeys Issue 13 by IDW Publishing

TMNT: Journeys #13

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