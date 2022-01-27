Cop delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota police officer went above and beyond the "protect and serve" motto when he delivered a food order after the driver was arrested.

Doorbell video shows Sioux Falls cop Sam Buhr delivering the meal to a shocked resident on Tuesday, Newsweek reports.

Burh had stopped the DoorDash delivery driver for a traffic violation, and then arrested him for an outstanding warrant.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, Buhr completed the delivery.

"I know I'm not who you were expecting, but your driver got arrested for some things he didn't take care of," said Buhr as he dropped off two bags of Arby's. The resident is heard laughing in hysterics on the video.

The Sioux Falls Police Department took time to commend Buhr and his attention serving the public.

"While delivering food is not a normal part of police work, helping people is," the department said in a statement.