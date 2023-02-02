Details reveal how Netflix will drop the hammer on password-sharing

SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix promised the days of password-sharing would soon be ending, and now there are details on how the company plans on enforcing the rules.

While the crackdown in the U.S. has yet to occur, the process is underway in other countries where the Netflix FAQ page has already dished out the details of password enforcement.

According to Yahoo!, users in the same household will now be required to name a primary location for the account, and moving forward, sign in through the WiFi of that location at least once every 31 days.

If someone who's not part of the primary location user group attempts to sign in, it faces the penalty of being blocked.

"To bypass this, the main account holder will need to verify the device through a temporary code. Once verified, the traveling member can watch Netflix for seven consecutive days," the Yahoo! article said.