Driver at-fault in Idaho crash that killed 7 had blood alcohol content over twice legal limit

7 dead after fiery crash near Henry's Lake in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — The driver at fault in this month's crash that killed seven people near Yellowstone National Park had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, officials said Friday.

Isaih Moreno was driving a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake in Idaho on May 1 when his Dodge Ram pickup slammed into a van carrying 14 people, including a dozen visitors of Chinese and Italian nationality. Both vehicles burst into flames, killing Moreno and 6 people in the van.

According to the Idaho State Police, Moreno's blood alcohol content measured 0.20, which is over twice the legal limit of 0.08.

“This tragedy should be a wake-up call,” said Idaho State Police Capt. Chris Weadick. “No one plans to cause a crash or take a life when they get behind the wheel, but choices have consequences. Impaired driving isn’t just illegal — it’s deadly. If you see someone unfit to drive, speak up. Lives depend on it.”

