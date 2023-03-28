Watch Now
Driver hands deputy 'Get Out of Jail Free' card during traffic stop

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 28, 2023
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A driver that was probably not wearing a top hat and monocle attempted to get out of a traffic ticket by using a piece from one of the world's most popular games.

During the traffic stop last week in Chisago County in Minnesota, the deputy said the driver handed him a "Get Out of Jail Free" card from Monopoly.

Unfortunately, the deputy informed the driver that the state does not recognize the card as a valid document.

But just to show they have a sense of humor, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, "Points for the effort and humor though!"

It's not known if the driver was able to pass Go and collect $200 to help pay for the citation.

