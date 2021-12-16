Driver learns he's being tracked after finding hidden Apple AirTag on car

NOVI, Mich. — Just days after buying a new car, a Michigan man received a notification on his phone saying that he was being tracked by an Apple AirTag.

When John Nelson chose the option to have the AirTag emit a sound, he found it hidden underneath his 2018 Dodge Charger. Whoever put the AirTag on Nelson's car unscrewed the drain cap under his trunk and attached it inside.

AirTags are cheap and because of their small size, can be attached anywhere, giving them the ability to track anything they're stuck on through Bluetooth, WJBK reports.

Police say thieves target vehicles and place the tags inside, then wait for the perfect time to steal them. According to the report, the tags are mostly found on Dodge vehicles.

"It's crazy you can see a map with a dotted red line to wherever you have driven," Nelson said.

The report says police are telling drivers to park to inspect their vehicles regularly, and park them inside locked garages. Using a steering wheel lock will defend against thieves, along with installing a data port lock to prevent crooks from reprogramming the car keys.