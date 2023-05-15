DUI suspect attempted to switch places behind wheel with dog

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — A DUI suspect thought he could outsmart police by switching places with his dog and placing the pup behind the wheel.

Late Saturday night, police in the town of Springfield, Colo. stopped a vehicle traveling 52 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. As an officer approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver switching places with the dog before exiting from the passenger side and claiming he wasn't driving.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Springfield Police Department said the man "showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the officer."

The driver was apprehended about 20 yards away and it was learned he had gotten lost in the town. Police say he also had two active warrants out for his arrest in another Colorado city.

According to the department, the man was charged with DUI, driving while impaired, driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

An acquaintance of the driver took the dog and will care for it while the man is in jail.

"The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning," the department wrote.