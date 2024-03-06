Eagle couple in California become internet sensations. Here's why everyone loves them

SAN BERNARDINO, California — Two bald eagles in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California have become internet sensations.

The pair, named Jackie and Shadow, are currently nesting 120 feet high in the sky in a pine tree in Big Bear Valley. Their current focus as winter still lingers over the majestic valley? They are expecting.

Jackie laid three eggs back in early January, and since then, they have gotten busy doing what any couple would do: prepare for the arrival of their new family.

They fix the nest, go out to get food, take turns keeping the eggs warm, talk to each other, fend off predators. And occasionally they get in spats — just couple things. This isn't the first time they are having offspring, and you can tell from their co-parenting on camera.

It’s this normality, this “humanity," that resonates with the public.

“They're not just these two random birds out there,” said Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of the Big Bear Valley. "They’re individuals just like we are, and you know, they have their own life and they make their own decisions.”

This bald eagle reality show — let's call it "Keeping Up with Jackie and Shadow" — is all thanks to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, a conservation organization. Since 2021, they have been following the couple from two cameras: one in the nest and another from a wide shot. Each camera runs 24/7 and runs on solar power.

The camera is even on at night, using infrared light that cannot be seen by either the eagles or humans. Only the special camera lens can pick up that frequency of light to allow us to see the nest at night.

People around the world have tuned in daily to the live streams on their YouTube channel, as well as the highlights and pictures on other social media. There are even fan pages and spin-off sites dedicated to this couple.

Steers says the actions they show on camera are relatable to everyday people.

“You can tell when Jackie is upset or when she is, you know, sweet-talking Shadow to please get off the nest," she said. "She tries different tactics to, you know, to move him because she wants the eggs back. She wants her turn and he will try as long as he can to stay on the nest, sometimes ignoring her, looking the other way. I mean, it's quite hilarious."

During a recent snowstorm, Shadow sat on her eggs for a record 62 hours straight! It's the longest she has ever stayed on her eggs.

“They have waterproof feathers that have this waxy coating on it, keeps coming out and keep them so they can just shake the water off," Steers said. "And then underneath that they have a layer of down. That keeps them really warm. It's like they're wearing a parka out there, so they're good.”

Dad Shadow also wants his time protecting the eggs, and it takes a little clever convincing on his part to persuade Jackie to take a break.

“He's very determined that he wants to help and he wants to sit on these eggs, and I haven't seen other eagles, you know, argue — they just get up and trade places,” Steers said with a smile. "These guys have amazing personality."

But no squabbling will get in the way of these two. Ninety-five percent of the time, eagles mate for life. They’re in it for the long haul.

The pair are industrious, caring, and yes, they bicker, and it's become part of the charm. In the next few days, people will be tuning into the "pip" — the first break in the eggshell by the hatching bird.

As Jackie and Shadow prepare for the next chapter in their lives, their story is our story, and it’s really all about family. We’ll be watching all the way.