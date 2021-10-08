FBI says Zodiac Killer case remains open after independent investigators name suspect

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite a group of a cold case investigators claiming to have finally identified the Zodiac Killer this week, the FBI office in San Francisco says the case remains open.

The FBI field office in the Bay Area confirmed Thursday to Fox News that the case has not been solved, days after an independent group revealed the name of the man they believe is the Zodiac Killer.

Cold case investigators say they've finally identified the Zodiac Killer

The group, called The Casebreakers, named Gary F. Poste, who died in 2018, as the Zodiac.

"The FBI's investigation into the Zodiac Killer remains open and unsolved," the FBI told Fox News. "Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

The Zodiac murdered five confirmed victims in the San Francisco bay area between December 1968 and October 1969, although the Zodiac claimed to have murdered 37 victims, and has been linked to several other cold cases.