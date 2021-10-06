Investigators say they've finally identified the Zodiac Killer

SAN FRANCISCO — A team of cold case investigators say they have finally identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized San Francisco in the late 1960s.

Fox News reported, The Case Breakers, a team of more than 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers, believes the killer is responsible for a murder hundreds of miles away that was never linked to him previously.

The Zodiac Killer has been connected to five murders in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area. The Zodiac taunted authorities with complex riddles and codes in letters sent to newspapers and police. The murders spawned books, movies and documentaries. Amateur and professional detectives have pored over the case to try to identify the killer.

In the decades since the Zodic Killer's first murder, several potential suspects have been investigated.

The Case Breakers via Fox News Gary F. Poste has been identified as the infamous Zodiac Killer by The Case Breakers, which investigates cold cases.

The Case Breakers say they have identified the Zodiac Killer as Gary Francis Poste, who passed away in 2018.

According to Fox News, the team's years of digging uncovered new forensic evidence and photos from Poste's darkroom. Including an image that features scars on the forehead of Poste that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac, the team said.

Other clues include deciphering letters sent by the Zodiac that revealed him as the killer, said Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent who works on cold cases. In one note, the letters of Poste's full name were removed to reveal an alternate message, she told Fox News.

"So you've got to know Gary's full name in order to decipher these anagrams," Bucholtz said. "I just don't think there's any other way anybody would have figured it out."

For the full story, and more evidence from the Case Breakers, visit Fox News.