FDA warns people not to drink 'Real Water' brand after 5 kids hospitalized

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to drink "Real Water" brand water after it was linked to children who had been hospitalized with liver illness in Nevada.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers have been told to not drink, cook with, sell or serve "Real Water" alkaline water until "more information is known about the cause of the illnesses."

The FDA says it was alerted on March 13 to five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in children hospitalized in November for an unknown cause in the Southern Nevada Health District. All five of the children had consumed "Real Water" in four different households.

Five other people, including two adults and three children from two of the households, also claimed to have experienced symptoms. The hospitalized children have all since recovered.

"We are working to determine how the alkaline water may be related to the illnesses," said Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. "Although the investigation is ongoing, epidemiologic information currently indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

"Real Water" is marketed as being alkalized and "infused with negative ions," according to the Associated Press.

Officials with the Nevada-based company joined with the FDA in asking consumers to stop drinking their water.

“Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution,” said company president Brent Jones.