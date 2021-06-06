Fire crews battle massive blaze at Phoenix recycling yard

Firefighters are making progress battling a six-alarm fire that sparked Saturday afternoon at a recycling yard in Phoenix, abc15.com reports.

Crews say five commercial structures, including Friedman Recycling and a Purcell Tire Shop, are involved along with multiple recycling yards in the area.

Firefighters are getting good knockdown on the fire. Crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to extinguish all remaining hotspots. pic.twitter.com/WdOuH1uBi9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 6, 2021

Phoenix firefighters say this is the largest response for the Phoenix Fire Department in history. Currently, there are over 200 firefighters and 10 different agencies battling the fire that's being fueled by lumber and tires in the area.

PHOTOS: Recycling yard fire in Phoenix

Officials say one firefighter on scene suffered a lower-body injury but is expected to be ok.

According to Arizona Public Service, at one point, there were more than 1,200 customers without power.

UPDATE: this fire has been upgraded to a Type 1 Fire, the next step after a six alarm fire. 200 firefighters are currently fighting this fire. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/jrqN4NEqbz — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) June 5, 2021

Time-lapse of recycling yard fire smoke near 35th Ave. & Buckeye Rd., which started around 12:30 PM. @abc15 #azfire pic.twitter.com/ZvYm1NPrJt — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 5, 2021

Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the area.

Officials say crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to extinguish all remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Visit abc15.com, FOX 13's sister station, for the latest on this developing news story.