Fire crews battle massive blaze at Phoenix recycling yard

Firefighters are continuing to work on controlling a massive sixth-alarm fire that sparked Saturday afternoon at a recycling yard near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 20:42:35-04

Firefighters are making progress battling a six-alarm fire that sparked Saturday afternoon at a recycling yard in Phoenix, abc15.com reports.

Crews say five commercial structures, including Friedman Recycling and a Purcell Tire Shop, are involved along with multiple recycling yards in the area.

Phoenix firefighters say this is the largest response for the Phoenix Fire Department in history. Currently, there are over 200 firefighters and 10 different agencies battling the fire that's being fueled by lumber and tires in the area.

Officials say one firefighter on scene suffered a lower-body injury but is expected to be ok.

According to Arizona Public Service, at one point, there were more than 1,200 customers without power.

Fire officials are asking the community to avoid the area.

Officials say crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to extinguish all remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Visit abc15.com, FOX 13's sister station, for the latest on this developing news story.

