It may sound like a joke.

It may sound like a terrible idea.

It may sound like it's time to put an end to food crossovers.

But one thing is for sure, Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew is for real and coming for tastebuds later this month.

The PepsiCo/Frito-Lay crossover was announced Wednesday, with the soda going on sale Aug. 31 only at The Dew Store.

According to CNet, the new Flamin' Hot version of Mountain Dew is a combination of sweet and spicy.