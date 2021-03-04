Forget COVID-19? CDC offers tips on surviving zombie apocalypse

ATLANTA — Because 2021 isn't horrible enough with a worldwide pandemic on our hands, there may also be a zombie apocalypse to worry about this year and the CDC wants you to be prepared.

Nostradamus, a locked-in member of the "seer" Mount Rushmore, predicted that a zombie apocalypse will occur in 2021 after a Russian scientist creates a biological weapon that produces a virus that turns humans into, well... zombies.

As if you didn't know already, it's currently 2021.

Because one of the main responsibilities of The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to prepare people for the worst case scenarios in case disaster strikes, the agency issued a blog post to help humans get through a possible zombie apocalypse.

In case the walking dead take over the planet, the CDC advises those still alive prepare as they would for a "real emergency," which is kind of the point of the entire post.

An emergency kit during a zombie apocalypse would come in handy and should include:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery powered radio, etc.)

Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

The CDC also advises about the need for an emergency plan for your family if they're still, you know, themselves.

In the end, if or when zombies begin their takeover, the CDC wrote they'll be ready.

"If zombies did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation."

"Not only would scientists be working to identify the cause and cure of the zombie outbreak, but CDC and other federal agencies would send medical teams and first responders to help those in affected areas."