Fowl flying? Raw chicken seen circling on airport luggage carousel

Flying may not be the most pleasant activity these days, but it shouldn't be disgusting.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration shared video on social media this week of raw chicken parts circling on a baggage carousel at an unnamed airport. The unwrapped poultry is seen sitting next to passenger luggage waiting to be picked up.

"Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this. We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range," the TSA wrote on Instagram.

It's not known where the chicken was flying in from or how it broke free from its packaging.

The post wasn't all laughs as the TSA used it as a teaching moment, reminding flyers that meat should be "properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Officials say passengers with any questions should contact the TSA for an egg-cellent answer.