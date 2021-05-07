Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts to high school and college graduates

items.[0].image.alt
Business Wire
Krispy Kreme Graduate Donuts
Posted at 12:15 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:15:56-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Forget the possible job opportunities and educational benefits of graduating from high school or college, Krispy Kreme is offering up the real prize for grads.

On May 13, any high school or college graduate who visits a Krispy Kreme location in their cap and gown, or other "Class of 2021" swag, will get a free Graduate Dozen donuts.

The Graduate Dozen is a mix of Krispy Kreme favorites

“It’s been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer. “We admire them, we’re proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere