Free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts to high school and college graduates

SALT LAKE CITY — Forget the possible job opportunities and educational benefits of graduating from high school or college, Krispy Kreme is offering up the real prize for grads.

On May 13, any high school or college graduate who visits a Krispy Kreme location in their cap and gown, or other "Class of 2021" swag, will get a free Graduate Dozen donuts.

The Graduate Dozen is a mix of Krispy Kreme favorites

“It’s been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer. “We admire them, we’re proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme.”