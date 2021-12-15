Get paid not to make cheesecake during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the greatest deals of all time is about to happen, and all you have to do is not lift a finger.

Because of the current cream cheese shortage, Kraft is offering to actually pay people to buy another dessert, CNN reports.

Kraft, which owns the Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand, said people who can't find cream cheese to bake a cheesecake can spend $20 on the dessert of their choice, and bill the company for it.

On December 17 and 18, people can head to the Kraft website starting at noon each day to claim a "limited dessert reservation." Once the reservation is confirmed, a link will be sent that will allow the person to buy "any dessert with dated receipt between 12/17-12/24."

The offer will be available for 18,000 people, all of whom are craving a cheesecake they can't bake on their own.