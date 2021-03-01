Girl, 11, finds parents dead in bed of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young Missouri girl, just 11-years-old, made the horrific discovery of finding both her parents dead of the coronavirus while lying in their bed.

The couple had been quarantining in the home outside St. Louis since they had tested positive for COVID-19. NBC News reports both parents were in their 40s.

Reports say the girl was the only daughter of the couple and found her parents in the home on Feb. 18. It is not known if the girl was living with her parents while they were quarantining.