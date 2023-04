It's a Peanuts cartoon lovers dream as everyone's favorite beagle has come to life!

A dog named Bayley is going viral thanks to her Instagram account that features several photos of the pup that show her with a striking resemblance to the beloved Snoopy.

Despite the similarities, CNN reports Bayley is actually a mini Sheepadoodle and not a beagle. A Sheepadoodle is reportedly a mixture of Old English Sheepdog and Miniature Poodle.