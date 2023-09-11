Grand Canyon visitor dies while attempting rim-to-rim hike

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man attempting to complete a rim-to-rim hike at the Grand Canyon died over the weekend, according to the National Park Service.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Virginia man was hiking from the South-to-North Rim on the North Kaibab Trail in a single day when he became unresponsive about a mile south of the Cottonwood Campground. Bystanders initiated CPR before rescue crews could arrive.

National Park Service Search and Rescue personnel responded via helicopter and were unsuccessful in attempts to resuscitate the hiker, later identified as Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia.

Park officials warned that exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit and advise against hiking the inner canyon during midday hours.

An investigation into Varma's death is currently underway and being conducted by the National Park Service and local medical examiner.