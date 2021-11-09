Heinz creates ketchup from tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

Heinz revealed its first "Marz Edition" ketchup with tomatoes produced in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology, growing tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino said the experiment, which has been two years in the making, demonstrates the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

"Before now, most efforts around discovering ways to grow in Martian-simulated conditions are short-term plant growth studies. What this project has done is look at long-term food harvesting. Achieving a crop that is of a quality to become Heinz Tomato Ketchup was the dream result and we achieved it," said Andrew Palmer, who led the team at the Aldrin Space Institute at Florida Tech.

The research team will be the first to taste final product on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the historic event on Heinz's social media channels, like Twitter and Instagram.

CNN contributed to this report.