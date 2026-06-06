Hiker dies from heat-related illness at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Arizona — A hiker died Wednesday after succumbing to a heat-related illness, the National Park Service announced Saturday.

According to an official press release, NPS says this happened around 1:40 p.m. local time Wednesday afternoon, when ranger responded to reports of an 18 year-old man experiencing heat-related symptoms below Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

The hiker was found 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek. He was lifted off the trail by helicopter, but later died. NPS says the hiker had set out on a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back via the Bright Angel Trail.

The identity of the hiker has not been released. The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the incident alongside NPS officials.