How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY — As Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida as a monster storm, those in need are already desperate for help.

The Florida Disaster Fund was established to provide financial assistance to communities recovering from disasters such as hurricanes.

CLICK HERE to contribute or text DISASTER to 20222.

In addition, the American Red Cross is also open to donations as its teams are already on their way to assist in Florida.

To donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief, CLICK HERE, or make a $10 donation by texting REDCROSS to 90999.