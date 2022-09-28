Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

Relief.jpg
CNN
Relief.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 18:19:43-04

SALT LAKE CITY — As Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida as a monster storm, those in need are already desperate for help.

The Florida Disaster Fund was established to provide financial assistance to communities recovering from disasters such as hurricanes.

CLICK HERE to contribute or text DISASTER to 20222.

In addition, the American Red Cross is also open to donations as its teams are already on their way to assist in Florida.

To donate to Red Cross Disaster Relief, CLICK HERE, or make a $10 donation by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere