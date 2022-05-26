Watch
Husband of teacher killed in Texas shootings dies 'due to grief'

Irma Garcia.jpg
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Irma Garcia was killed during the school shootings on Tuesday, May 24 in Uvalde, Texas
Irma Garcia.jpg
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:08:18-04

UVALDE, Texas — Barely days after the school shootings in Texas that left 21 dead, the husband of one of the adult victims has died, according to family members.

The nephew of Joe Garcia posted to Twitter that he "passed away due to grief." Family added that Garcia had died of a heart attack.

Garcia was the husband of 48-year-old Irma Garcia, a teacher who was in the classroom when the 18-year-old suspect ran into Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 students.

KSAT reports Joe and Irma Garcia had been married for 24 years and leave behind four children.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy," Garcia's nephew John Martinez wrote.

