Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

It's not just you! Facebook, Instagram down for many users

Meta allows Instagram, Facebook ads that say 2020 election was rigged
Shutterstock
Meta allows Instagram, Facebook ads that say 2020 election was rigged
Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 12:08:19-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Users of uber-popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram were left in the dark Tuesday after a widespread outage.

For many people, the platforms run by Meta, including Threads, were not loading, especially on apps. While on Facebook, users were not able to login.

The Associated Press reported the outage was experienced around the world.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," wrote Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X.

After about an hour, both Facebook and Instagram returned to apparent full functionality.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere