It's not just you! Facebook, Instagram down for many users

SALT LAKE CITY — Users of uber-popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram were left in the dark Tuesday after a widespread outage.

For many people, the platforms run by Meta, including Threads, were not loading, especially on apps. While on Facebook, users were not able to login.

The Associated Press reported the outage was experienced around the world.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," wrote Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on X.

After about an hour, both Facebook and Instagram returned to apparent full functionality.