KFC brings back firelog, but now with 'extra crispy scent'

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahhhh, the sweet smell of Christmas will return this season.

No, not the scent of a freshly cut tree or hot cocoa warming on the stove; instead, it's the waft of a 6-piece bucket of fried chicken that will truly make the season bright.

KFC announced that it's popular 11 herbs and spice firelog will once again be up for sale, but this year brings "an even crispier scent."

As always, the firelog can only be purchased through Walmart at a price of $15.88, according to FOX Business. Unfortunately, as a photo shows on the website, the firelog is "not actually fried chicken."

A special treat for fans of the fried chicken firelog is that this year, those who purchase a log will be entered for a chance to win a Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin getaway where you and others will stay in a 7.000 square foot cabin decorated with KFC-themed items.