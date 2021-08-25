Krispy Kreme offering 2 free donuts with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Starting Monday Aug. 30, for one week only, anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 can get two free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021

The doughnut chain says vaccinated customers can get an original glazed doughnut and an original glazed heart doughnut Monday through Sept. 5.

"As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. ... Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!" the company said in a news release.

