Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Krispy Kreme offering 2 free donuts with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

items.[0].image.alt
KrispyKreme.com
Beginning Monday, Krispy Kreme will offer two free doughnuts to anyone who shows proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.
krispykreme.jpg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:11:27-04

Starting Monday Aug. 30, for one week only, anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 can get two free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain says vaccinated customers can get an original glazed doughnut and an original glazed heart doughnut Monday through Sept. 5.

"As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. ... Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!" the company said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere