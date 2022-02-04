Watch
Las Vegas police release 911 audio from deadly crash

The driver who ran a red light and eight others died in the crash
The Associated Press
Police have released audio from 911 calls made after a deadly crash last weekend in north Las Vegas.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 10:20:33-05

LAS VEGAS — Police have released audio from 911 calls made after a deadly crash last weekend in north Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police released recordings of more than a dozen 911 calls related to the incident this week.

One witness told emergency responders, "There are bodies everywhere." According to FOX 5 in Las Vegas, the bystander went on to describe the "terrible accident."

Gary Robinson, 59, is accused of speeding through an intersection, killing himself, his passenger, and a family of seven in a minivan, which included four children aged 5 to 15.

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a fatal six-car crash in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

"It’s a lot of people dead," a third caller told 911. "Inside the car, outside the car."

"It literally happened right in front of our eyes," one caller said. "There’s a baby dead."

Those killed in the crash were identified as Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; Robinson’s passenger Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46; and Robinson.

