Latter-day Saint missionary hospitalized after being stabbed in Colombia

CALI, Colombia — A young man serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America was stabbed Friday in a robbery.

A church spokesperson said Elder Maxwell Fish and his missionary companion in the Colombia Cali Mission were attacked in the street early Friday morning. Fish was stabbed in the neck; the other missionary was not injured.

Fish, a 19-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, received multiple surgeries and was in serious but stable condition as of Sunday.

Fish's companion is receiving counseling after the traumatic event, the church said, and other missionaries stationed near the area of the incident have been moved out of precaution. It was not stated exactly where within the Cali mission the attack occurred.

"Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time," the church's statement read.