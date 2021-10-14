Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream to make holiday debut

SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, the pandemic may ruin another holiday season with toy shortages and masks at family dinners, but one surprise may make this Christmas the best ever.

That's because this season, Santa is loading his sleigh with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.

(We'll wait a sec for you to take in and fully appreciate the previous sentence.)

Not only is it Little Debbie's first foray into the ice cream market, but the company is doing it with a beloved holiday treat.

Southern Living says the Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is "a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love."

(Again, we'll wait a sec for you to take in and fully appreciate the previous sentence.)

The only place to grab scoops of the decadent deliciousness will be at Walmart stores starting Nov. 1 where the ice cream will reportedly sell for $2.50 a pint.

We think we're all in agreement that this is news even the Grinch would love.