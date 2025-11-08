Man dies after falling over edge at Grand Canyon

HUALAPAI NATION, Arizona — A man has died after falling over the edge at the Grand Canyon Thursday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release posted to Facebook, the agency says they received a call to assist in a recovery operation around 2:00 p.m. at Guano Point, located on the western side of the canyon within the Hualapai Nation.

A 65 year-old man had slipped and fell 130 feet onto a scree pile, dying at the scene. Crews from Mohave County Search and Rescue, Hualapai Tribal Police, Hualapai Nation Fire, and Grand Canyon West Security worked to lower themselves into the canyon using a rope system to recover the body.

Once the body was lifted out, it was transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office. The agency expressed condolences to the family of the victim, asking the public to respect their privacy.