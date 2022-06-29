YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A visitor to Yellowstone National park was injured earlier this week after being gored by a bison.

Video of Monday's incident shows the bison confronting a group standing on a walkway in the Old Faithful area before charging the 34-year-old Colorado Springs man.

The man is seen stumbling away from the bison before running to safety.

National Park Service officials said the unidentified man suffered an arm injury and was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. An investigation into the incident is underway and officials gave no other updates.

According to the park, Tuesday's incident was the second in 2022 involving a bison responding to a perceived threat by a visitor. Bison are known to be unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Yellowstone National Park reminded visitors to give all wildlife their space, even if they are on marked walkways and boardwalks.