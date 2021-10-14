Man grabs child on the street in the middle of the day

NEW YORK — Video shows the harrowing moments when a man grabbed a small child walking with her grandmother on a New York City street.

Man snatches child in NYC

In the surveillance video of Monday's incident released by the New York City Police Department, the man can be seen walking up to the woman and three children when he suddenly bends down and snatches the 3-year-old girl and runs away.

As the grandmother goes after the man and her granddaughter, the woman's two grandsons are seen standing alone on the Bronx sidewalk.

FOX News reports witnesses helped the woman and were able to recover the child, while the man, later identified as Santiago Salcedo, 27, was apprehended by police hours later.