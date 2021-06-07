Man wins $1M lottery, drives off with gas pump

FENTON, Mich. — A man who had just won $1 million in the lottery at a gas station got so excited, he drove off with his car still attached to the gas pump.

The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, was at a Michigan gas station Friday when he bought a ticket in the state's "Winning Millions" instant game, WXYZ reports.

“I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping. When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’ I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car,” the man told the Michigan Lottery.

The winner chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump sum, meaning some of the $634,517 he won could come in handy to pay the gas station for any repairs.