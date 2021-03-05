Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Massive asteroid named after 'God of Chaos' to fly by Earth

items.[0].image.alt
AXA via AP, File
FILE photo of asteroid Ryugu, <b><i><u>NOT</u></i></b> Apophis
Asteroid.jpg
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 18:01:32-05

SALT LAKE CITY — You may want to keep your head down tonight... just in case.

An asteroid named after the Egyptian god of chaos, and measuring the size of three football fields will zip past Earth tonight.

Apophis will fly past the planet at a distance of about 100 million miles at around 11 p.m. MST Friday, Space.com reports.

Unfortunately, only high-end telescopes will be able to see the asteroid. While it's expected to be seen in Montana and Wyoming, among other states, bordering areas may also get a glimpse of Apophis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere