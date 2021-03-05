Massive asteroid named after 'God of Chaos' to fly by Earth

SALT LAKE CITY — You may want to keep your head down tonight... just in case.

An asteroid named after the Egyptian god of chaos, and measuring the size of three football fields will zip past Earth tonight.

Apophis will fly past the planet at a distance of about 100 million miles at around 11 p.m. MST Friday, Space.com reports.

Unfortunately, only high-end telescopes will be able to see the asteroid. While it's expected to be seen in Montana and Wyoming, among other states, bordering areas may also get a glimpse of Apophis.