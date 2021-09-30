McRib returning to celebrate 40th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — The infamous McRib sandwich will be celebrating the big 4-0 by returning to a McDonald's near you later this year.

McRib lovers will be able to get their fix of the boneless pork sandwich starting on Nov. 1. McDonald's made the announcement Thursday through social media.

nobody:



me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

The polarizing sandwich was created in Kansas City in 1981, but pulled from the menu a few years later, CNN reports.

Like with previous returns of the McRib, its comeback will be for a limited time only and only at participating locations.