McRib returning to celebrate 40th anniversary

McRib returning to McDonald's on Nov. 1 and it will be available nationwide
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 30, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The infamous McRib sandwich will be celebrating the big 4-0 by returning to a McDonald's near you later this year.

McRib lovers will be able to get their fix of the boneless pork sandwich starting on Nov. 1. McDonald's made the announcement Thursday through social media.

The polarizing sandwich was created in Kansas City in 1981, but pulled from the menu a few years later, CNN reports.

Like with previous returns of the McRib, its comeback will be for a limited time only and only at participating locations.

