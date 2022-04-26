Mid-air stunt ends in Arizona plane crash; FAA investigating

ELOY, Ariz. — A stunt in which two pilots were supposed to swap planes while in mid-air went awry in the skies over Arizona.

The Red Bull-sponsored stunt involving two Cessna 182 aircraft took place Sunday near Eloy, KNXV reported.

After placing the planes into synchronized nose dives, the pilots jumped out to make the switch.

While one pilot was able to complete the swap and land his plane safely, the other pilot had to abort and parachute to the ground.

The pilot-less plane crashed into the Arizona desert.

No one was injured during the stunt, which is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.