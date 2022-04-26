Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mid-air stunt ends in Arizona plane crash; FAA investigating

Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:43:51-04

ELOY, Ariz. — A stunt in which two pilots were supposed to swap planes while in mid-air went awry in the skies over Arizona.

The Red Bull-sponsored stunt involving two Cessna 182 aircraft took place Sunday near Eloy, KNXV reported.

After placing the planes into synchronized nose dives, the pilots jumped out to make the switch.

While one pilot was able to complete the swap and land his plane safely, the other pilot had to abort and parachute to the ground.

The pilot-less plane crashed into the Arizona desert.

No one was injured during the stunt, which is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere