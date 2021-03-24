Miller Lite candles bring bar smells to your home

MILWAUKEE — If the pandemic is keeping you from visiting your favorite bar, Miller Lite wants to bring the bar to you.

Well, at least the smells.

The popular beer brand is introducing a new line of bar smell candles it says will bring "the distinct smells of bars home." Even better, all proceeds of the candles will go to the United States Bartenders' Guild that supports bartenders and service industry employees hit hard during the pandemic.

Three scents of candles will be sold: Dive Bar, Beer Garden and Game Day.

Dive Bar mixes scents of musk, tobacco, pine and yeast to conjure “dim lights, a faint glass clinking and the sinus-clearing sensation of a puddle that somehow exists indoors.”

Beer Garden features green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood and sunburn to "evoke a day spent outdoors as the scent of tropical sunscreens mixes with the staple garden eats that fill the air."

Game Day's scents are salted peanut, jalapeno and cracked leather, mixing "top notes of the most ordered bar snacks on game day with the subtle power of comfortable cracked leather, the ideal backdrop to a freshly opened beer."

“We know people are so eager to be shoulder-to-shoulder again in a bar like it used to be,” said Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite. “In the environment we’re in right now, Miller Time can’t happen in the bars we love, so we’re bringing that experience to our drinkers as much as we can so they can have that Miller Time feeling at home.”

The candles can be purchased online for $20.