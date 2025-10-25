Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minor killed, other minor airlifted in Idaho crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — One minor has died, and another had to be flown to the hospital following a crash in Elmore County, Idaho early Saturday morning.

In a press release, Idaho State Police say the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road, where a 1987 Dodge Dakota left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver, a juvenile male, died at the scene, while the passenger, also a juvenile male, was flown by helicopter to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

