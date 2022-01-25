Watch
Mirage Hotel volcano, icon on Vegas Strip, to be demolished

The Associated Press
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:11:37-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The landmark volcano that spits fire outside the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will soon be snuffed out.

KLAS-TV reports Hard Rock International, which purchased the hotel property, plans to tear it down as part of a major renovation plan.

Hard Rock International Chief Executive Officer Jim Allen confirmed plans to rebrand the resort and get rid of the entire front area.

A guitar-shaped hotel will take over, according to a recent rendering.

MGM Resorts International, the previous owner, said in a statement it will license The Mirage name and brand to Hard Rock for the next few years while the rebranding process continues.

Some are not happy with the decision to do away with the volcano. An online petition on change.org to save the Mirage volcano had gathered more than 1,500 signatures as of Monday.

