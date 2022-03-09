Missouri kidnapping suspect's car spotted near Utah-Colorado border

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who allegedly took her daughter from a supervised visit in Missouri may be in Utah or may have driven through the state Tuesday, according to reports.

Police say 35-year-old Valarie Baker "used physical force" to take her non-custodial daughter, 7-year-old Piper Ivy Johnson, from a library in St. Charles County, Missouri, Monday afternoon.

St. Charles County Police Department

Authorities say Baker pushed a caseworker in the process, local news outlets have reported.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Baker's car was spotted Tuesday morning by a license plate reader in Colorado, approaching the Utah state line. The Post-Dispatch reports that police have not announced any more recent sightings since then. Police believe Baker has family in California.

Her car is a navy blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with a missing fender on the front-driver side. It has Missouri license plates with the numbers CW8Z1G.

St. Charles County Police Department (Missouri)

St. Charles County Police Department (Missouri)

Piper Johnson, Baker's daughter, is described as a white female, 3'6" tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants with swirls, a white shirt with a unicorn design, and light-up sneakers.

According to the Post-Dispatch, investigators said they are not sure if the child is in "imminent danger," but they said Baker was in a mental crisis.

The St. Charles County Police Department has been posting updates on its Facebook page.